Covington BOE recognizes student, staff

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education recognized senior Trentin Alexander during the student spotlight segment of Wednesday’s regular session.

High School Principal Josh Meyer shared a statement from teacher and football coach Ty Cates detailing why he believes Trentin is deserving of the spotlight.

“Trentin is one of the most respectful young men that I have ever been around,” Cates’ statement read. “His work ethic is rare and he has a very high integrity. Trentin shakes my hand every day and thanks us for coaching him daily. He’s a great mentor for our younger kids on how to carry themselves as a Covington Buccaneer.”

Meyer agreed with the sentiment, adding that Trentin is both respectable and trustworthy.

“As a father, if my son says he going somewhere for a team outing or to hang out with the guys and I ask who’s going to be there, as soon as he mentions Trentin’s name, I don’t need to ask who else is going to be there because I know that everything will be under control,” Meyer said.

Trentin said he plans to attend college after graduation to study criminal justice.

The board also recognized custodian Mike Stephan on Wednesday during the staff spotlight segment.

Shawn Naff, head of maintenance, facilities and grounds, said Stephan goes above and beyond his job description on a regular basis.

“Since I’ve come into my position, he’s been a superstar as a teammate,” Naff said. “He does it all and does it with a smile on his face. And the kids love him.”

Naff added that Stephan has a “knack for finding supplies,” which has been useful during the pandemic, noting that Stephan was responsible for finding things like gloves and sanitizing chemicals for the district during a time when these items are in short supply.

“We wouldn’t be where we are in the current situation we’re in without Mike,” Naff said.

In other business, the board:

• Gave commendations to Collins Aerospace Systems for its donation of 10,000 masks to the district.

• Presented OSBA Business Honor Roll recognition to General Films, Harvest Land Cooperative, Maria Technology, and Mr. Sew and Sews for their strong support of Covington schools.

• Approved the following donations: $4,500 from the Troy Foundation for COVID-related expenses; and “goody bags,” filled with sanitary cleaning and COVID-related items for staff from Fields of Grace Worship Center.

• Approved a list of certified substitutes and FMLA leaves, along with the approval of a classified supplemental contract for Ellie Cain as the high school reserve volleyball coach for the school year.

• Approved a contract with Pontia Architecture for $41,850, plus reimbursable expenses, to provide architectural, structural engineering, and mechanical/electrical engineering services for the modification and expansion of the Smith Field locker room building.

• Approved a contract with the Mannik Smith Group for $5,250, plus reimbursable expenses, to complete a geotechnical investigation and report for the Smith Field locker room building.

• Held an executive session with no action taken.

The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.