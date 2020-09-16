Sidney man dies following mechanical accident

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Sidney man who died Tuesday afternoon after a mechanical accident with his vehicle on Cisco Road.

The male is identified as Evan Winner, 24, according to Chief Deputy Jim Frye.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report a male subject was under a flatbed trailer in the 8000 block of Cisco Road at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and CareFlight were called to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders found Winner wedged under a flatbed trailer. He was successfully extricated from under the trailer by the Fort Loramie Fire Department.

Fort Loramie Rescue and CareFlight nurses provided care for Winner. Once he was stable, he was put into the helicopter and flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The truck and trailer in the middle of Cisco Road was hauling a large track hoe and several buckets. Frye’s press release said it appeared there was some sort of mechanical malfunction that Winner was trying to either fix, or find out what was wrong, and became lodged under the trailer and the truck and trailer started rolling backwards trapping the male under the trailer.

The preliminary investigation revealed it appeared to be an air coupler for the trailer brakes that came partially uncoupled, which wouldn’t allow the trailer to move.

After being transported to Miami Valley Hospital, Winner succumbed to the injuries he received from the accident, the release said.