Hayner’s final Lucky Lemonade concert set

DAYTON — The Dayton Salsa Project is a fusion of diverse musicians who came together to bring local, live Latin music to the Dayton area and to serve as ambassadors of cultural diversity at local, state, and national cultural events.

A few free tickets are still available for the group’s live concert in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Courtyard set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. To make your reservation go to www.TroyHayner.org/upcoming-live .

The mission of the Dayton Salsa Project is to use music as the means to break barriers, promote inclusion and to help satisfy the growing regional interest in Latin-American culture and those joyful Latin rhythms. Members include Brian Powell on alto sax; Luke Grieshop on trumpet; Oscar Salamanca Alarcon on keys; Luis Roberto Clemente on bass, Roberto Clement on congas and Daryll Rosa on bongos and cowbell.

If you aren’t able to get tickets, you can still connect with the live-feed concert and have your own at-home “couch concert.” Tune in to the Hayner Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at www.facebook.com/haynercenter. If you miss the live-feed concert, you can still take advantage of the series via concert recordings at www.troyhayner.org/music.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.