Western Ohio Fence Company in Piqua installed new split-rail fencing around the barnyard at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency this summer. In the foreground of this photo are the Native American mounds built by the Adena Indians who occupied the land 3,000 years ago, according to Site Director Andy Hite. The historic site will be open weekends through the end of September. Canal boat rides will be available at 12:30, 2:30, and 4 p.m. on those weekends.