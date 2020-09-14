Piqua’s National Night Out cancelled

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 National Night Out (NNO) celebration.

According to a press release from the city of Piqua, the NNO culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. This year, due to the pandemic, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), which sponsors National Night Out, encouraged police departments to postpone events until October.

“Initially, we thought the delay would be enough time to get a plan in place to allow us to celebrate NNO and keep everyone safe from the virus,” the release states. “Even with social distancing and wearing a face mask we cannot be sure everyone will be safe. The uncertainty of the pandemic does not allow us to properly plan an NNO celebration which ensures the safety of all participants.”

The Piqua NNO is expected to return in August 2021.