Commissioners fire HR director

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners voted to approve the termination of the county’s human resources director last Thursday, citing “conduct inconsistent with the role and responsibility” of the position.

According to the resolution passed, HR director Tamela J. Hoover was placed on paid administrative leave from Sept. 3 through Sept. 8, which was then extended through Thursday, Sept. 10, when Hoover was officially terminated.

The resolution states the county’s director of human resources reports directly to the commissioners, giving them “the authority to consider the employment and dismissal” of such public employee.

The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of Hoover’s termination during an executive session Thursday, during which they also approved an employee requisition to fill the position.

The resolution gives no specifics as to what constitutes as “conduct inconsistent with (Hoover’s) role and responsibility as director of human resources with the county.”

The commissioners could not be reached Monday for any additional comments regarding the termination.

Hoover had served in the director position since May 2013.