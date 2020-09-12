DEGRAFF — Theodore “Ted” W. Ward, age 57 of Degraff, OH , passed away on September 5, 2020 at OSU Hospice Comfort Care in Columbus. Ted was born in Troy, OH to on March 24, 1963 to Douglas R. Ward of Mt. Sterling, KY, and Charlene (Randy) (nee: Smedley) Burnside of Troy.

Ted is survived by his significant other: Penny Ward; children: Dustin Ward of Troy, Nichelle “Dawn” Ward of Lafayette, IN, Christopher Ward of Lafayette, IN, Megan Bradley of Vandalia, and Cody Ward of Troy; 7 grandchildren; and sisters: Theresa (Mike) Fraley of Mt. Sterling, KY, Holly (Dave) Davidson of Sidney, OH, and Devona (Casey) Niswonger of Orlando, FL.

Ted graduated from Miami East High School in 1981. He dedicated many years working at Trutec in Urbana. He participated in tractor shows and pulls at Poor Farmers and he had a big heart for animals. Ted enjoyed building, woodworking, 80’s music, and flea markets.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 19, 2020 at 2PM at Baird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-2PM prior to the Celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center: 410 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, OH 43210 (www.ohiohospiceofcentralohio.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.