Area briefs

Roads to close

TROY — South Mulberry Street between East Race Street and East Canal Street will be closed to through traffic Tuesday, Sept 15 through Thursday, Sept. 17 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for fire department training.

North Ridge Avenue between West Main Street and York Lane will be closed to through traffic from 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 for sanitary sewer relining work.

Markley Road will be closed for a bridge replacement starting Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. through Friday, November 13. The location of the closure is between Rangeline Road and State Route 571.

YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming sports leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These leagues begin on the weekend of Oct. 16 and run for eight weeks.

Piqua branch leagues:

5-6-year-old (through kindergarten) boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

7-10-year -old boys/girls indoor soccer — Saturday afternoons

Robinson branch leagues:

First and second grad eboys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

3-4 and 5-6-Year-old soccer — Saturday mornings/afternoons

Second through fifth grade floor hockey — Saturday late morning (Begins Oct. 30)

Registrations are currently being accepted, with early registrations through Sept. 27. Cost is $37 for Y members and $70 for nonmembers. To register, contact the Piqua Branch at 773-9622 or the Robinson Branch at 440-9622, or stop in to either branch. For more information contact Imari Witten at 440-9622 or i.witten@miamicountyymca.net.

T-shirt sale to raise funds

TROY — This week, Tractor Supply Company will kick off its sixth annual FFA T-shirt fundraiser in stores nationwide and online. Through Oct. 31, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, designed around FFA’s commitment to supporting the future of agriculture. Campaign proceeds will be donated to the National FFA Organization to be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.

For more information on the T-shirt fundraiser, Grants for Growing or Tractor Supply’s partnership with National FFA, visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Meeting to be held on Zoom

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The meeting will be held virtually using ZOOM. The public is welcome to attend.

To be included in the meeting, contact Kathy Taylor at (937) 667-8631.