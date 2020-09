MINSTER — Roxanne Wilson, age 58, of Minster, OH passed away at 6:28 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.