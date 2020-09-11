Piqua improves to 3-0, routs Greenville 49-0

Piqua’s Ca’Ron Coleman (25) races down the sideline on a long touchdown run Friday against Greenville.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Piqua’s Dre’Sean Roberts (2) heads for the end zone Friday against Greenville.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Greenville’s Million Bryant (13) trips up Piqua’s Blaine Ouhl (4) Friday.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

PIQUA —It was matchup of an explosive Piqua offense and stingy Indian defense against a Greenville football program going through growing pains after a graduating a talented senior group a year ago.

And the results were not unexpected.

Piqua used its big-play offense to jump out to a 35-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-0 win in Miami Valley League action Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Indians improved to 3-0 and will host Stebbins Friday night in a battle of unbeatens.

Greenville dropped to 0-3 and will host 0-3 Butler Friday night.

“That is the kind of offense we want to be,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “We want to make big plays.”

And they did that on both sides of the ball.

After Ca’ron Coleman had a 59-yard TD run called back by holding on the first play of the game, the Indians went 66 yards in eight plays with Jasiah Medley taking it in from 18 yards out and Jackson Trombley making the first of seven straight PAT kicks.

Then, the points started to come fast and furious.

A two-play, 63-yard drive ended with Garrett Schrubb catching a 60-yard TD pass from Brady Ouhl.

A Medley interception led to a three-play, 34-yard drive with Dre’Sean Roberts running 25 yards on a reverse for the score.

Following a Jerell Lewis strip of a Greenville ball carrier, a two-play, 16-yard drive ended with Tanner Kemp running 14 yards for the score.

And the quarter concluded with a three-play, 61-yard drive with Coleman going 48 yards for the score to make it 35-0.

“Part of it is blocking, and part of it is scheme,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “Our offensive and defensive lines controlled the game early on. And what people don’t realize is, we have six really good running backs, a talented quarterback who takes care of the ball and we have receivers who are committed to blocking in the game this year.”

Greenville settled down after that, allowing just two scores the rest of the game.

“We have played three really good football teams,” Greenville coach Bart Schmitz said. “We are a young team. We just have to keep working hard and getting better. I thought we got better at times. We just have to keep working at it.”

Piqua added an 11-play, 71-yard drive late in the first half — with Medley scoring from eight yards out to make it 42-0 at the break.

And Medley went 93 yards on a one-play drive early in the third quarter for the final score of the game.

Piqua had 509 yards to Greenville’s 84.

The one drawback was critical penalties.

Piqua had another long touchdown run called back in the second half and finished with 73 yards in penalties.

“We have some aggressive kids,” Nees said. “Sometimes, they just need to understand when to stop blocking. They are continuing, trying to get that pancake block.”

Medley had 161 yards on 12 carries to lead Piqua, who had 377 yards rushing.

Brady Ouhl completed 10 of 12 passes for 132 yards, with Schrubb catching three passes for 68 yards and Blain Ouhl catching three passes for 34 yards.

Connor Mills led the Greenville running attack with 26 yards on six carries, while Hayden Bush had 23 yards on seven carries.

Million Bryant and Abby Raffel led the defense with six tackles each.

Piqua will look to continue that quick-strike attack next week in a battle of unbeaten Indians.