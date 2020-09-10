Tipp girls golf defeats Troy: Wednesday sports roundup

TROY — Troy and Tippecanoe’s girls golf teams began the season in head-to-head play by taking on each other.

Wednesday, with the stretch run drawing near, the Red Devils and Trojans got the chance to show the progress they’ve made.

Marissa Miller and Sydney Lange posted two solid scores to lead Tippecanoe to a seven-stroke victory over a consistent Troy team Wednesday at Miami Shores Golf Course as the Red Devils scored a 192-199 victory.

Tippecanoe improved to 5-1 with the win, remaining a half-game behind 6-1 Butler in the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings. Troy, meanwhile, fell to 4-7 but improved on the first outing against the Devils, a 196-214 loss at Cassel Hills back on Aug. 10.

The Devils’ two seniors led the way Wednesday. Miller shot 42 to claim medalist honors, while Lange followed with a 44. Izzy Brightwell shot 51, Rose Ramsey shot 55, Abigail Poston shot 59 and Annaleah Lambert shot 60.

The seniors led the way for the Trojans, as well, as Paige Stuchell led the way with a 47 and Libby Harnish and Delaney Davis both shot 50. Ashley Kloeker shot 52, Kami Lehman shot 55 and Elise Hempker shot 56.

Both teams are back in action Monday, with Tippecanoe hosting Sidney and Troy traveling to Xenia.

Piqua 98,

West Carrollton 112

PIQUA — With visiting West Carrollton only bringing two golfers, Piqua had to make its top scores count.

Kenzi Anderson did just that, posting a career-low 43 and teaming with Brooklynne Wright’s 55 to give the Indians (3-9) a 98-112 victory Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Ivy Lee shot 62, Siara Grinstead shot 65 and Marin Funderburg shot 76 for the Indians, who host Butler on Sept. 16.

Bethel 211,

Graham 213

ST. PARIS — The Bethel girls golf team picked up a victory on the road Wednesday, defeating Graham 211-213 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Kenna Gray earned medalist honors for the Bees with a 48, Skylar Johnson shot 51, Kerigan Calhoun shot 54, Kaylee Brookhart shot 58, Grace Bennett shot 65 and Sidney Jones shot 74.

After hosting National Trail Thursday, Bethel hosts Covington Monday.

• Girls Soccer

Piqua 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Piqua’s girls soccer team went on the road Wednesday and picked up its first victory of the season, breaking a four-game scoreless streak with a 5-0 victory at West Carrollton.

Jordyn Karn had a goal and an assist, Whitney Evans, Lilla Miller, Ava Rowley and Raylynn Ward each scored a goal and Elise Cox had an assist. Karley Johns made five saves in goal to post the shutout.

Piqua (1-4) hosts Stebbins Saturday.

Tippecanoe 9,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — Tippecanoe (5-0) remains in a first-place tie with Butler in the MVL Miami Division after Wednesday’s night’s win, a 9-0 rout of Greenville.

Hannah Rittenhouse had two goals and an assist and Emma Patzek had two goals to lead the Red Devils. Shelby Ferguson and Alex Foster each had a goal and two assists, Dani Dettwiller, Chloe Flatter and Jaila Fletcher each had a goal and Kelsey McClurg had an assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Saturday.

Butler 2,

Troy 1

TROY — Butler scored the go-ahead goal with 33 seconds left on the clock Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, stunning Troy, 2-1.

Leah Harnish scored the lone goal for the Trojans (3-1-1) on an assist from Julianna Williams as the Trojans outshot the Aviators 12-10. Kelly Kauflin made eight saves in goal.

Troy travels to Sidney Saturday.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team won its ninth straight to start the season Wednesday, sweeping Fairborn 5-0.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Katy Shultz and Riya Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

After hosting Xenia Thursday, Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Monday.

Lima Shawnee 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman (1-5) lost to a tough Lima Shawnee team Wednesday, falling 5-0.

At first singles, Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-3. At second doubles, Lilly Williams and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.

• Boys Golf

Carlisle 186,

Milton-Union 189

GERMANTOWN — Milton-Union’s boys golf team dropped a hard-fought match at Jamaica Run Golf Course Wednesday, falling to Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Carlisle 186-189.

Max Grafflin, Colin Fogle and Grady Vechazone all shot 47s for the Bulldogs (9-3) and Sam Case added a 48.