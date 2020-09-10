MCRTA award scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association recently recognized two local students as recipients with their 2020 MCRTA Book/Media Scholarship.

Brooke Stockslager is a 2020 graduate of Troy High School and attends the University of Cincinnati majoring in the Design, Art, Architecture and Planning (DAAP) program. Stockslager was in the marching band, wind ensemble and jazz band. She also participated in Math Club and was a member of National Honor Society. In her free time, Stockslager has worked at Joann Fabrics and the concession stand at Dolphin Swim Club.

Emily Huber is a 2020 graduate of Troy High School and attends The Ohio State University to major in Mathematics Adolescence Education. She would like to teach math in a suburban district eventually earning a master’s degree in STEM. In high school, Huber was an active member of the volleyball and swim teams, as well as, ASTRA, Key Club and National Honor Society. Outside of school she earned both the Silver and Gold Awards for Girl Scouts. Huber works at Bob Evans, organized math tutoring for the volleyball team and volunteers for Partners in Hope.

The Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about issues at the state and local levels as well as providing community service. For more information about becoming a member, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.