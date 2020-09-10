Governor references COVID-19 outbreak in county

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine addressed COVID-19 cases in Miami County during his bi-weekly address to state residents, saying the county has experienced yet another nursing home outbreak this week.

DeWine said more than a dozen cases have been found at a Miami County nursing home, but did not specify which one. Miami County Public Health was working on more information to share with the public about the long-term care center outbreak, but no more information was available as of press time Thursday.

This would make the third long-term care facility outbreak in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center both experienced outbreaks early in the pandemic.

DeWine said Miami County had 117 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, according to data. He also referenced some other cases considered “small outbreaks” in the county.

“In late August, Miami County had some small workplace and church outbreaks,” DeWine said. No more information was available on these outbreaks as of press time.

MCPH has now also recorded 47 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Miami County,

The 44th death, according to Knisley-Henry, was a 98-year-old female, nursing home resident, who passed away on Sept. 1.

The 45th death is named as an 83-year-old female and considered a community spread case, Knisley-Henry said.

A 77-year-old male, a Shelby County resident who passed away at Upper Valley Medical Center, was the 46th victim in the county to be recorded as a COVID-19 death.

According to Knisley-Henry, information on the 47th death is not yet available.

In Miami County, as of Thursday, there are 1,198 COVID-19 total cases reported with 952 residents presumed recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health. . There also has been a total of 120 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.