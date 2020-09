ENGLEWOOD — Wayne E. Woolery, Age 92, of Englewood, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Brookdale Centennial Park, Englewood.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, September 11, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home.