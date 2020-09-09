Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 28

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant’s vehicle broken into overnight. Wallet stolen and later recovered with money missing from it.

TRESPASSING: Trespassing complaint in reference to an unknown male walking through complainant’s yard. Video footage obtained and it appears to be a suspect linked to theft complaint.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Theft of red Craftsman five-drawer toolbox containing Craftsman tools.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Subject reported getting threatening texts from an unknown subject.

TRAFFIC STOP: Subject was stopped for fictitious registration and a brake light violations. Subject was given a verbal warning for both.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Subject stated her gaming system was stolen from her residence.

RECKLESS OPERATION: Report of vehicle driving recklessly. Vehicle was located that took off at a high rate of speed from officers. Officers discontinued and the vehicle was located unoccupied.

SHOTS FIRED: Report of shots fired near the intersection of Broadway and Boone streets with a 15-minute time lapse. Officers checked the area with nothing found.

Aug. 29

SUSPICIOUS PRIORITY: 911 hang up. Female was reportedly saying someone was robbing her and took her car. Female was later located sitting in a vehicle and intoxicated. Female had family member come pick her up.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Dispatched to 1154 Chevy Lane for a disturbance complaint. Female said she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers responded to 705 Young St. Subject stated her son found paraphernalia in her brother’s room. Paraphernalia was given to officers and disposed of.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Caller reported subjects from the neighboring residence yelling at him over parking issues. Subjects were advised to stay away from each other and advised of city parking regulations.

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE: Officers responded to 225 Gordon St. regarding an elderly female with mental health issues who advised an unknown female snuck up behind her and stole her “old debit card.” The female said she has a new card and was no longer using the old card; said this occurred one hour prior and she wanted to let police know.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Caller reporter her father-in-law showed up to the residence after her husband had been arrested for domestic violence. Subject was located nearby and was advised the female did not want him there. Male advised that was okay and left.

SUSPICIOUS PRIORITY: Resident reported an unknown intoxicated female walked into his home.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Family disturbance involving a juvenile acting out.

Aug. 30

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop at North Wayne and Ash streets. Adult female cited for not having a valid licensed driver with her.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Subject reported several neighborhood juveniles were running around outside trying to get his 13-year-old son to come out to fight.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Officer responded to a call at 1018 Caldwell St. referencing a group of females arriving at another female’s residence and arguing. It was found the females were looking for one of their daughters. The daughter was found at her residence and had never left.

WELFARE CHECK: Officer dispatched to 501 South St. in reference to the complainant observing an unknown male swinging a shovel around in the air. Contact was made with the male who advised he was upset over a recent relationship break up. The male denied wanting to harm himself or anyone else and stated he was going to go inside his residence for the evening.