Investigation into SR 571 crash concludes

NASHVILLE — Investigators from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office released additional information on a Saturday night crash on State Route 571 at the east side of Nashville that saw one of the vehicle’s occupants transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

First responders were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. to a reported crash with a vehicle on its side in the 3000 block of State Route 571 on the east end of Nashville..

Witnesses reported that a man and a woman were in the vehicle. The woman, a passenger, was trapped until firefighters were able to free her. The male driver fled the scene on foot.

Deputies identified the driver of vehicle as Lance P. Cole, 35. Cole fled the scene of the crash, leaving his injured wife in the overturned vehicle. He was later located by deputies and charged with failure to control, open container, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Cole’s wife, Bobbie Cole, 34, was treated at Miami Valley Hospital. Her current condition is not known.

Sheriff’s office reports state that Bobbie Cole told officers that they were coming home from a wedding at the time of the crash. She stated that both had been drinking earlier in the evening.

Lance Cole told deputies that he had swerved to miss a deer when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He stated that he left the scene because “he was scared.”