PIQUA — Margaret A. Hernandez, age 71 of Piqua, passed away on Friday September 4, 2020 at Piqua Manor.

Margaret was born in Oelwein, Iowa on January 7, 1949 to the late Frank Andrew and Cindy Louise (Chastain) Hernandez. As well as her birthmother Lois Bogozdus.

Margaret is survived by sons: Murphy (Michele) Howe of Sidney, OH and Tim (Michele) Howe of Madison, WI; daughters: Cindy Byer and Samantha Wormley, both of Troy, OH; and son in law Richard Payne of Troy, OH; grandchildren: Jamie Merrell, Jeremiah Cottrell, Carol Howe, Timmy Howe, Cody Gordon, Logan Messer, Zachary Ball, Nathan Cavanaugh and Richard Alan Payne; and great grandchildren: Riley, Jameson, Jase, Jackson and Lucas; brothers: Frankie Hernandez, David Hernandez, and John Hernandez; Sisters: Ramona Harvey and Francine Carmichael.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Edith Payne and a brother Joe Hernandez.

Margaret was a waitress at Waffle house in Troy for many years and she enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with family and reading books.

Services will be held at 7:00PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00-7:00PM at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502 Troy, Ohio 45373.

