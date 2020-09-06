RUSSIA — Rosemary (Glynn) Cordonnier, age 91, of Russia, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Landings of Sidney where she had been a resident for the past seven months.

She was born on July 9, 1929, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Albert and Florence (DeLaet) Glynn. On July 12, 1949, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, Rosemary married Paul J. Cordonnier, who preceded her in death on November 16, 2016. Her son, Ed Cordonnier, died on April 28, 2020.

She is survived by three children – Kay and Ron Borchers, Russia, Don and Barb Cordonnier, Russia, Sandy and Heinz Finkes, Piqua, and daughter-in-law Linda Cordonnier, Celina; 11 grandchildren – Casey and Stephanie Cordonnier, Bryon and Araceli Cordonnier, Nick Borchers and Lisa Factora-Borchers, Kelly and Tim Norris, Keith and Lia Borchers, Jay Borchers, Tonya and Roger Hammonds, Spencer and Amber Cordonnier, Abby and Marcus Bixler, Matt Finkes, and Angie Finkes; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Rosemary is also survived by one sister, Julia Billenstein, Greenville; in-laws – August Jr. and Barb Cordonnier, Russia, Bill and Sue Cordonnier, Cardiff, California, Carol and Amos Johns, Piqua, Doris Cordonnier, Minster, Ken Schwartz, Russia, and Connie Cordonnier, New Knoxville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings and spouses – Kathryn and Irvin Monnin, Joe and Helen Glynn, Naomi “Toots” and Paul Benanzer, Bob and Hilda Glynn, Janet and Cletus Schmiesing, and Bob Billenstein; and in-laws – Jim Cordonnier, Tom and Rose Cordonnier, Rachelle Cordonnier, Marie Schwartz, and Ken Cordonnier.

Rosemary was a 1947 graduate of Russia High School and a lifelong member of St. Remy Catholic Church. She retired from Clopay Corporation in 1991. She especially enjoyed her weekly fellowship with friends at the Gathering Place in Russia.

A private family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, Ohio, with Rev. Martin Fox celebrant. Social distancing is required for the family due to COVID-19. A private family-only burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

A private family-only viewing will be held at the Hogankamp Funeral Home in Russia from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Gathering Place, 201 West Main Street, Russia, Ohio 45363 or Wilson Hospice Care, 1081 Fairington Drive, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

