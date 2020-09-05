US Marshals arrest wanted man in OK

MIAMI COUNTY — U.S. Marshals have located a man who absconded from medical furlough and had been on the run for two weeks.

According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, was located in northeast Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshal agency on Thursday. Washington was in the company of his girlfriend and a small child, but they were released. Duchak said they await to see if Washington will waive extradition to be brought back to Miami County.

“We’d like to credit the U.S. Marshals who were invaluable in their assistance,” Duchak said Friday.

Washington cut off his GPS device and escaped from court-ordered conditions of his medical furlough. On Aug. 19, a probation officer reported to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy that at 9:30 a.m., a GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor notified the probation department that the device strap had been tampered with. Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall granted Washington medical furlough with Washington to be released on Aug. 13. He was to return on Aug. 19 following dental surgery on Aug. 14. The dental surgery required medical staff to put Washington under anesthesia and be free from his handcuffs, according to court documents. Miami County Prosecutors did not oppose the furlough request and only requested he had no contact with alleged victims in his cases. He was to remain on house arrest at his mother’s residence in Dayton.

Duchak said Washington did not receive the medical treatment prior to his escape.

On June 24, 2019, Washington allegedly stole a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. Washington allegedly punched a male, held him against his will, and stole his car and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and the home’s security system was reported stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

From the alleged incidents, Washington was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, one count of second-degree felony assault, abduction, and burglary with a firearm specification, both third-degree felonies, one count of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property with a gun specification, third-degree felony failure to comply with an order of police with a firearm specification, weapons under disability, and a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine. He also is considered a repeat violent offender. At his Aug. 22, 2019, arraignment, a $1 million bond was imposed on Washington.

Washington’s jury trial is set for Sept. 15.