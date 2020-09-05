Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 26

ASSIST AGENCY: Another agency requested an officer check a business for license plates from a stolen car. Plates were found and returned to other agency.

UNRULY JUVENILE: An officer responded to the 200-block of East Main Street, at 9:08 p.m., on the report of an unruly juvenile complaint. The juvenile was sent to her room for the night.

Aug. 27

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: A male reported fraudulent charges on his debit card. An investigation is pending.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was issued a warning for marked lanes violation following a traffic stop at 2:37 a.m.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Vandalism. Complainant advised police several of their USPS trucks had been marked with graffiti at the North Wayne Street Post Office.

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop at 8:23 a.m. Driver warned for moving violation.

SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to a bridge at Park and Forest avenues on the report of a pressure cooker having been left. The pressure cooker was found to be empty and not active and was subsequently exposed of.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: Report of subjects entering property at 719 E. Ash St. and attempting to take items overnight.

ASSIST SQUAD: Male overdosed while driving a vehicle in the 400-block of South Main Street. Blood sample and evidence collected.

ACCIDENT: Three-vehicle accident. Citation issued for assured clear distance. Traffic waiver completed.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Police reported to West Green Street at Washington Avenue on the report of a group of juveniles in the roadway refusing to move for oncoming traffic. Group was no longer in the area when police arrived.

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver stopped for equipment violation.

HIT-SKIP CRASH: Officer responded to 415 W. Greene St. on the report of a hit-skip crash.

TRESPASSING: Police responded to 330 E. Water St. on the report of trespassing. The property owner was notified and the individual was advised to leave after getting his property.

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver warned for headlight violation.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: An officer responded to 1503 S. Main St. on the report of a telephone harassment complaint.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant advised she discovered $50 missing from her purse. No suspect information given.