Troy boys get payback vs. Sidney on Senior night: Thursday golf roundup

TROY — Earlier this season, Sidney knocked off Troy’s boys golf team on the road in a match that didn’t count toward the official Miami Valley League standings.

Thursday, Troy got payback when it counted.

While honoring their four seniors on Senior Night at Miami Shores Golf Course, the Trojans put together one of their stronger rounds of the season, defeating Sidney 170-198 Thursday to improve to 7-3 overall and 6-0 in the MVL Miami Division.

Junior Henry Johnston was medalist with a 39, senior Owen Evilsizor shot 43, seniors Ryan Dowling and Tag Bender shot 44, Bryce Massingill shot 45 and senior Kellen Glover shot 48.

“Henry played a nice round of solid golf and stayed within himself. Another good round in an MVL — he always shows up and plays well on those nights,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “But tonight was about our seniors, just a tremendous group of young men. They’ve had a lot of success, and they’ve continued to battle and improve. I’m very proud of this group.

“For Ryan, this is his fourth year on varsity with me, and for the others, this is their second on varsity. It’s a very tight group, and I think that correlates to the success they’ve had.”

Troy is off until Sept. 14 when it plays Stebbins at Troy Country Club.

Ansonia 185,

Bradford 191

ANSONIA — Bradford dropped a tight Cross County Conference battle at Ansonia Thursday, falling 185-191.

Keaton Mead shot 44 to lead the Railroaders, sharing medalist honors. Gage Wills added a 46, Scout Spencer shot 50 and Landon Wills shot 51.

Bradford will compete in the Franklin Monroe Jet Invitational Saturday.

Other scores: Tri-Village 184, Miami East 192.

• Girls Golf

Bethel 231,

Arcanum 242

ARCANUM — Bethel’s girls golf team picked up a CCC victory Thursday at Beechwood Golf Course, defeating host Arcanum 231-242.

Kenna Gray and Skylar Johnson both shot 55 to lead the Bees, Kerigan Calhoun shot 60, Kaylee Brookhart shot 61, Grace Bennett shot 65 and Sidney Jones shot 72.

Other scores: Troy (4-6) 224, Sidney 225. Riverside 218, Covington 260.