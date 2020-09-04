PHILLIP L. HUGHES

TIPP CITY — Phillip Leslie Hughes, 88, of Tipp City, Ohio, went to be with the Lord September 1, surrounded by his wife and children. Phil endured a hard-fought battle in the hospital that succumbed to heart and kidney failure. Just like he dealt with all of his life experiences, he kept an unwavering strength and never stopped fighting.

Phillip was born January 27, 1932 in Brandt, Ohio to Vincent and Pearl Hughes. Phil was the youngest of eleven siblings (Preston, Percy, Pete, Perry, Burt, Harry, Pansey, Priscilla, Leona, and Pauline.) Upon graduating from Bethel High School, Phil served our country in the Navy for four years during the Korean War on a submarine in which he could tell the very best stories about (many while on the beach).

He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. Phil cultivated the most beautiful life with his wife Shirley of almost 60 years. They always did everything together no matter what it was. Their love was indescribable. Anyone who knew Phil knew that he loved his family with all of his heart. A father to five children; Jeffrey Thuma, Bradley Thuma, Michele Zickafoose (Jeff), Michael Hughes (Regina), and Diahann Blair (Jaydee). He was always fully involved in everything that his children did, and never missed the opportunity to coach them in every single sport they played as well as any project that they were involved in.

A grandfather to a total of 29 grandchildren as well. His 15 grandchildren; Dina Thuma, Jayme Thuma (Kim), Joshua Thuma, Matthew Thuma, Joseph Zickafoose (Dolly-Ann), Jason Zickafoose (Breann), Jacob Zickafoose (Kim), Samantha Hughes, Nathan Hughes, Michael Hughes, Zackery Blair (Lauren), Alexis Blair, Dylan Blair, Colton Blair, and Addison Blair. His great grandchildren; Jordan Thuma (Eve), Alexandria Thuma, Darius Thuma, Jace Thuma, Tyler Thuma, Gabriella Zickafoose, Lucas Zickafoose, Lucy Zickafoose, A.J. Zickafoose, Sophie Zickafoose, Bentley Zickafoose, Kayler Hughes, and Harper Hughes. His great great grandchild’s name; Isaiah Thuma.

Phil was known for his contagious laugh and smile that could light up a room. He was wise, selfless, giving, and would do anything for anyone. He truly lived his life with so much intention every single day.

Phil was a man with endless talents and hobbies. He loved to tell stories, play cards, play golf, play ping pong, woodworking, fixing up anything, mowing and taking care of his yard, working out, and he loved to eat food of every type (especially desserts).

His professional career included working in sales at Allied Technology for 24 years and then retired his career at Projects Unlimited. He and his wife also owned a land development company for the past 55 years where they have developed Michael Manor and Meadowview Village. They also own rental properties together.

An avid sports fan of many teams including the Cincinnati Reds and UD Flyers Basketball, but his grandkids were his ultimate team to watch. Phil will be remembered as never missing a game, and always sitting right on the sidelines, holding a scorebook keeping the stats and being their number one fan.

Phil was a very well-known member of his community. He was a member of the VFW #4615, The American Legion #586, and the President of the Upper Valley Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, where he worked out for over 30 years.

Phil was one of the greatest men that this earth will ever know. He will be missed by so many. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone that he knew.

A public graveside service will be held for Phil on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio with Pastor Bonita Richie officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

