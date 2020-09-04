Law enforcement officials from Ohio BCI, along with deputies from the Miami County and Butler County Sheriff’s Offices flew over Miami County on Thursday as officials monitored for illegal drugs being grown around the county. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said that the operation, which has been run annually for decades, “is a a good and valuable partnership between state and local law enforcement.” As drug laws change and with medical marijuana, Duchak said that officials find “less and less” each year. The results of the sweep have not been released.