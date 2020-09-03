Troy students eligible for free breakfasts, lunches

TROY — Beginning on the first day of school, Sept. 8, all in-person Troy City Schools students are eligible to receive a free breakfast and free lunch daily. This will be completely funded by a federal grant through Dec. 31.

Staff also are working on a plan to offer this service to Troy Online Academy students beginning Sept. 14. Parents are asked to check their text messages and email in the coming days for a mandatory survey that will allow staff to develop a distribution plan.

Troy Online Academy students who qualify for free and reduced lunches may still pick up their meals the week of Sept. 8 on the days on which they signed up. All Troy students who qualify for free and reduced lunches are still encouraged to fill out the proper paperwork, in case the federal grant is not extended past Dec. 31.