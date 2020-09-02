Man transported by CareFlight after fall from roof

PIQUA — A Celina man was transported by CareFlight after falling from a roof at a Piqua business on Wednesday morning.

Piqua Fire Department medics and Piqua Police responded to French Oil Mill & Machinery around 10 a.m. when a man was reported to have fallen from the roof.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said that the 46-year-old man who works for a construction company apparently attempted to step from one roof to another when he stepped onto a plastic light panel rather than a solid surface. Grove said that the man fell 23 feet, landing on concrete.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by Piqua Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical Center where they were met by CareFligh, which then transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is not available.

The Ohio Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted and will conduct the investigation into the incident.