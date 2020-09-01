County commissioners pass road name change

TROY — Miami County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the shortening of Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road to simply Rakestraw Road, as proposed by engineer Paul Huelskamp.

Huelskamp explained several residents of Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw road have expressed the desire for the change due to inconvenience. Often, when completing documents which require an address, the street name will not fit in the designated space.

In a previous meeting, Huelskamp said while this is not a huge necessity, he sees no reason to hinder a name change as there is precedence to support the decision.

Commissioners also authorized the purchase of highway rock salt for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 winter seasons; accepted the proposal for the 2020 Multi-Function Printer Project; accepted the resignation of a Job & Family Services unit support worker/receptionist; and authorized an employee requisition for the Job & Family Services unit support worker/receptionist position.

The commissioners held two executive sessions Tuesday, one to discuss personnel/employee discipline, and one to discuss personnel/appointment of staff and to conduct interviews.