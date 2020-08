Mike Till of Fletcher focuses on his turn as he negotiates the figure-eight course during Saturday’s 7th annual Golf Cart Rodeo at Poor Farmers Campgrounds.

Russ Levally deploys a drag chute to slow his golf cart during a demonstration drag race at the 7th annual Golf Cart Rodeo held at Poor Farmers Campground near Fletcher. Some of the participating carts are capable of speeds in excess of 55 miles per hour.