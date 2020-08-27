PEGGY J. SERGENT

WEST MILTON — Peggy Jean (Jackson) Sergent of West Milton, age 61, passed away at her home on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born on May 12, 1959. Peggy will be forever missed and remembered by her loving husband, Russell Alan Sergent, and daughter Sara (Keith) Carter of West Milton; grandchildren Aubree Jean, Timber Glen, Lily Jane, Samuel Alan, and William Douglas; mother Phyllis (Acton) and step-father Norman Hazelbaker of Laura and father Gary Jackson of Springfield; and sister Robin Adams and brother Patrick Jackson.

Peggy was preceded in death by her son Jason Sergent, brothers James and David Jackson, and sister Cynthia Porter.

Peggy was an active member of Living Word Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and dedicated her life to raising her two children. She was a selfless servant of God and took the greatest joy in building a strong bond with her grandchildren.

Peggy excelled at everything she did and would do anything for her family, always putting herself last. She enjoyed outdoor activities, physical fitness, and would never miss any activities of her children or grandchildren. She lived her life for Jesus and her family and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-6 PM on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

If so desired, contributions in Peggy’s honor may be made to the Dayton Dream Center, c/o Living Word Church 926 East National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377.

