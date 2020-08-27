Blood drive to honor educator

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Lions Club will sponsor the Ninth annual Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 9 at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center needs donors to sustain the blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and against the challenges this fall from COVID-19. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “We Are All In This Together” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt. You will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

West Milton educator “Big Ed” Lendenski is remembered as an honored Milton-Union High School coach, athletic director, and MUHS principal for 23 years. Ed’s wife Carolyn and family began the memorial blood drive in 2012 after Ed lost his long battle with the bone marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome. MDS patients develop severe anemia and his treatment included many blood transfusions. The family hoped to encourage donations and to honor donors who helped extend his life.

The 2020 school year is beginning with many school districts opting for remote learning with strict limits on activities, including high school blood drives. CBC asks all community members and students to help offset the loss of high school blood drives by supporting your community blood drives and donating more often.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.