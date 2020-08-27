Area briefs

Young Birder’s Club to meet

TROY — The Young Birder’s Club will meet from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Brukner Nature Center for this month’s meeting.

Brukner Nature Center has many species of birds that visit at different points of the year to take advantage of the various resources the land provides them. This month participants will explore through the eyes of a bird in search of food, water, and shelter, which are essential for survival.

Participants will also discuss what will helps to attract birds and other animals to back yards. Geared for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips.

Contact Brian for more detailed information at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Road to close

TROY — West Race Street between South Cherry and South Market streets, will now be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, for a sanitary sewer main repair.

Elder law class upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Services is offering a class from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Tipp City Public Library.

This is a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is attorney Joseph A. Downing.

There is no charge for this class, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.