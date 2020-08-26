Troy boys top Xenia: Tuesday golf/tennis roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys golf team bounced back from a loss at Greenville last week, traveling to WGC and scoring a 177-190 victory over Xenia to improve to 4-3 on the season and 3-0 in Miami Valley League play.

Henry Johnston was medalist with a 40, Kellen Glover shot 44, Ryan Dowling shot 46 and Owen Evilsizor shot 47.

“We’ve still got a ways to go, but we’re winning the matches we need to win,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “I was pretty pleased with the result, but we’ve got to get that score down.”

Milton-Union 193,

Preble Shawnee 205

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union picked up a key Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win Tuesday, defeating Preble Shawnee 193-205.

Sam Case was medalist for the Bulldogs (6-2) with a 43, Max Grafflin shot 47, Grady Vechazone shot 51 and Nathan Thompson shot 52.

Newton 177,

FM 199

GREENVILLE — Newton continued to cruise in Cross County Conference play Tuesday, defeating Franklin Monroe 177-199 at Turtle Creek.

Ross Ferrell was medalist with a 40 for the Indians, Mitchell Montgomery shot 44, Chandler Peters shot 46 and Hudson Montgomery shot 47.

Covington 186,

Bethel 213

PIQUA — Covington scored a CCC victory over Bethel Tuesday at Echo Hills, winning 186-213.

Grant Humphrey was medalist with a 40 for the Buccaneers, Connor Humphrey shot 46, Carter Maxson shot 47 and Hunter Ray shot 53.

For Bethel, Sam Larsen, Zach Smith and Ben Sonnanstine all shot 51 and JD Dillman shot 60.

Riverside 174,

Troy Christian 223

DEGRAFF — Troy Christian dropped a match on the road Tuesday at Riverside, falling 174-223.

Zane Harris shot 48 to lead the Eagles, Carson Tucker shot 53, Noah Tullis shot 56 and Josh Flannery shot 66.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (5-0) 164, Greenville 173.

• Girls Golf

Butler 194,

Piqua 229

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls golf team fell to 1-7 Tuesday at Cassel Hills, falling to Butler 194-229.

Haley Krogman shot 53 for the Indians, Kenzi Anderson shot 54, Brooklynne Wright shot 56 and Siara Grinstead shot 66.

Other scores: Xenia 189, Troy (3-5) 202.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team swept Greenville in Miami Valley League play Tuesday, winning 5-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-4, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. Tippecanoe won second doubles by forfeit.

Piqua 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Piqua improved to 3-2 Tuesday with a 5-0 win at West Carrollton.

At first singles, Arabella Partee won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Izzy King won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Paige Stumpff won 6-0, 6-0. The Indians also won third singles and second doubles by forfeit.

Butler 4,

Troy 1

TROY — Troy suffered its first loss of the season, falling to division rival Butler, 4-1.

Troy’s win came at second doubles, where Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 7-6 (1), 6-1.

At first singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Josie Romick lost 6-1, 7-5. At third singles, Elizabeth Neimi lost 6-1, 2-1, ret. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (10).