Legacy House sale to benefit LCC project

TROY — Bart, Teri and Todd Denlinger of Denlinger and Sons Builders have pledged the sale proceeds from the “Legacy House” being built at the corner of Creekwood Drive and Robinson Way in the new Heritage at Troy Country Club on Peters Road, Troy, to the Lincoln Community Center’s Legacy Campaign.

During the Neighborhood Gathering held at LCC on Jan. 29, Bart Denlinger announced that his company would be building and selling the “Legacy House” and the sale proceeds would go to the Legacy Campaign for the new building addition. Denlinger, who is also an LCC board member, stressed the critical need for the new building addition based on tremendous program growth and on the lack of ADA-compliant access and parking.

Denlinger also said that, “We are grateful to Troy and Miami County communities for the opportunities and support for our construction business over the years, and we want to give back.” He added that many of the subcontractors working on the Legacy House are contributing to the LCC project as well.

The Legacy House will be completed and sold later this year.

LCC Executive Director Shane Carter said he continues to be amazed at how local individuals and companies are finding ways to support the Legacy Campaign and new building addition.

“LCC is so blessed to have this kind of support,” Carter said.

In addition to the Legacy House, Carter said the Bart Denlinger is also donating his time and expertise by providing oversight of the LCC building addition construction on behalf of the LCC Board of Directors. He is working directly with MT Architects and MB Construction who are doing the LCC construction project.

Carter said Denlinger is part of a dedicated committee of local professional people who are donating their time to coordinate the Legacy Campaign and many related activities.

“These people and their commitment underscore our mission as a true community center,” Carter said.