Troy girls rout Greenville: Monday soccer/volleyball roundup

GREENVILLE — Julianna Williams and Leah Harnish both had hat tricks as the Troy girls soccer team opened the season at Greenville with a 13-0 victory.

Williams also dished out two assists for the Trojans (1-0), Sumedha Wundavalli added two goals, Maddie Brewer had a goal and three assists and Aubrey Murphy had a goal and an assist. Chamber Browning, Madison Burton, and Eva Raskay each had a goal and Alexis Carroll and Claire Tibbitts each had an assist. Jovie Studebaker made one save to record the shutout in goal.

Miami East 6,

Graham 0

CASSTOWN — Sophie Markley had a hat trick to lead Miami East (1-0) past visiting Graham, 6-0.

Paxton Hunley, Cassidy Walker and Claire Posey each scored one goal.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (1-0) 7, Stebbins 1. Butler 4, Piqua (0-1) 0.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Troy volleyball team swept its way to a road win at Greenville to open the season, winning 25-21, 25-13, 25-20.

Anna Boezi led the Trojans (1-0) with six kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks, Macie Taylor had five kills and seven digs, Kasey Sager had five kills, Morgan Kaiser had 10 assists, two aces and eight digs and Brennah Hutchinson had five digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe coasted to an easy win in its opener on the road, defeating Stebbins 25-7, 25-7, 25-17.

Kaitlyn Husic has eight kills for the Red Devils (1-0), Corinn Siefring had seven kills, six aces and nine digs, Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, four blocks, 21 assists and two aces, Molly Achtenberg had four kills and three blocks, Hannah Wildermuth had eight assists and Alayna Titley had 10 digs.

Other scores: Bradford (2-0) 3, Cedarville 2. Butler 3, Piqua (0-1) 1. Brookville 3, Newton (0-1) 0.

• Boys Soccer

Milton-Union 3,

Lehman 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team rallied after falling behind Lehman early, scoring three unanswered goals to win 3-1 in its home opener Monday.

Jude Schmiesing opened the scoring for the Cavaliers (0-1) on an assist from Michael McFarland. But Carson Brown strung together a hat trick to give the Bulldogs (1-0) the win, scoring on an assist from Mason Grudich, one from Dakota King and then converting a penalty kick to seal it.

Dayton Christian 7,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton fell behind 3-0 by halftime, eventually falling to Dayton Christian 7-2 in its opener.

Alex Hild and Dylan Huber each scored a goal for the Indians (0-1), with Ely Cook adding an assist.