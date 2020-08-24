Pet of the Week

Meet Brock

I was owner surrendered to Miami County Animal Shelter due to not getting along with other dogs the same size and bigger. I am a sweet boy that is house trained, gentle and listen very well. All I want to do is lean up against someone, love them and get attention. I am neutered already and up-to-date on shots. I am not good with other dogs and I would benefit from having a home that has a fenced in yard. I unfortunately don’t do well with cats and do better around older kids. If you’re interested in me, please come see me at the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve. If you are interested in Brock, please come see him at Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy and fill out an adoption application.