Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 14

POSSESSION: Chassidy Saunders, 23, of Piqua was charged with possession of controlled substances.

POSSESSION: Avion Otey, 28, of Dayton, was charged with possession of controlled substances.

Aug. 15

THEFT: A resident reported items missing from his home in the 9000 block of Hardin Alternate Road, Washington Twp.

Aug. 16

OVI: Rustam Suleymanov, 45, of Dayton, was charged with OVI on County Road 25-A and Kent Drive.

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: A deputy checked the residence in the 900 block of South Street, Piqua, for a registry check. The male subject no longer lived at the residence. Case pending.

JUVENILE ISSUES: A deputy responded to the Miami County Fair office on a report of a disturbance. After speaking to several of the board members, juveniles and parents, five male juveniles were trespassed for the evening. The board members advised they were welcome to come back tomorrow night if they wished.

Aug. 17

MENACING: Corey Piper, 26, of Conover, was charged with menacing.

THEFT: A 16-foot trailer was stolen from 4300 block of Lisa Drive, Bethel Twp.

Aug. 18

STOLEN CAR FOUND: A deputy responded to the area of 525 Ginghamsburg Frederick Road on a possible vehicle crash. It was later found that the vehicle had been stolen out of South Carolina. The vehicle was towed and processed. This case is pending.

Aug. 19

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: A deputy spoke with a resident in the 4000 block of Rudy Road, Tipp City, regarding a suspicious package she had received the day prior delivered by USPS. She stated the package was from China, and was addressed to her, however she did not order anything. The package contained disposable masks. The deputy advised he to contact her local post office to try to obtain the origin of the package. She requested the incident be documented in case of future occurrences.

INMATE MISSING: A probation officer informed a deputy that Je-Tarre Washington was on a medical furlough and was due to respond back to Miami County Jail at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The officer stated at 9:30 a.m. he got an GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor that the device strap had been tampered with. The officer stated Dayton Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line. Case pending.