Summer concerts appreciated

To the Editor:

With music and concerts country-wide canceled by the coronavirus, the Piqua summer music program was like a breath of fresh air. The Piqua Civic Band and Swing Band entertained one-and-all with quality music and talented

soloists.

The city of Piqua is to be congratulated for keeping this annual concert series alive even in-light of a national pandemic. We were especially amazed with the excellent setting of the Hance Pavilion for the audience as well as the performers. We are from Bucks County, Pennsylvania and frequent the world renowned Allentown Concert Band, the oldest US band. Piqua’s music programs are equally as enjoyable and well performed. Small towns can keep our traditions alive, well and safe.

And the band played on …!

Mark and Deborah Rottmann

— Furlong, Pa.