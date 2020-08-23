Fair winners

Clark Wintrow of Conover and a member of the Farrow To Finish 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Yorkshire Born and Raised Gilt and Champion Yorkshire Born and Raised Gilt. He is the son of Chris and Deanna Wintrow.

Clark Wintrow of Conover and a member of the Farrow To Finish 4-H Club, won Champion Poland Born and Raised Barrow. He is the son of Chris and Deanna Wintrow.

Swine barn winners from the Farrow To Finish 4-H Club include Jasmine Gilardi, Clark Wintrow, Darby Welbaum, Jon Hart, Cody Webb and Brooklyn Motter. Club advisors are Chris and Deanna Wintrow and Carrie Welbaum.

Jon Hart, 12, of Fletcher, and a member of the Farrow to Finish 4-H Club, Miami County Born and Raised Champion Yorkshire. She is the son of Rob and Karen Hart.

Beau Meyer won first place in his class with his Yorkshire, Wilbur. He is a first-year member of Farrow to Finish.