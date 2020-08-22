Area briefs

Time capsule entries sought

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is collecting journal entries to put in a time capsule from June 1 through Sept. 30. Write a letter to future generations or use the form provided at the circulation desk. You can even add a photo of yourself or your family. Submit your contribution in-person or by mail to the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383. The capsule will be buried in September, not to be opened until 2050,

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Basketball registration open

TIPP CITY — Registration is open for the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ recreational basketball for grades 3-12. The cost is $75 for the first child, $70 for additional children. The fee for nonresidents is $90 for all children. Late registration is Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 and is $85 per resident for the first child, $80 for additional children and there is a $100 nonresident fee for all children. The season runs from Jan. 4 through March 14.

All participants must follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Players must wear masks or face shields and practice social distancing except when on the court. Coaches must wear masks or face shields at all times. There will be no player evaluations.

To register, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org. For more information, call (937) 667-8631.

Blood drive upcoming

TROY — Help keep the area blood supply strong against the challenges of COVID-19 by supporting the Mid-County Church of Christ community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 North Dorset Road, Troy. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “We Are All In This Together” face mask and the “It’s Time to Save A Life” T-shirt. Participants will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.