Edison State’s Cole named OCCAC AD of Year

PIQUA — Nate Cole, Edison State Community College Director of Athletics and Student Life, was voted as the Michael Rickard Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Athletics Director of the Year for 2019-20. This accolade comes after Cole guided the Chargers to their first OCCAC All-Sports Award in school history.

“I am truly honored to be named the OCCAC Athletics Director of the Year,” Cole said. “This award belongs to the great coaches, student-athletes and support team we have at Edison State. We had fantastic teams this year and were able to be successful in all sports. Our coaches and student-athletes received numerous awards from the OCCAC.”

Edison State was impressive across the board, finishing inside the Division II top three for all three completed sports seasons, including a shared championship for women’s basketball, led by OCCAC Coach of the Year Tim McMahon. Sarah Pothast, a two-sport star for the Chargers, was selected for the All-OCCAC first team in volleyball and basketball.

Since starting at Edison State in 2014, Cole has made monumental strides in his role as AD, overseeing all athletic functions, including a coaching staff of more than fifteen and over 100 student-athletes each academic year. Under his leadership, Edison State athletic offerings have also expanded to include NJCAA baseball and softball.

Previous Charger ADs to corral this distinction include Chip Hare (2006-07) and the late Larry Leffel (1993-94).

To read more about the Chargers All-Sports Award or view a list of previous AD honorees, visit www.occac.org.