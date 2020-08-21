Saturday at the 2020 Miami County Fair saw a great turnout to watch a variety of Junior Fair events.

An aerial view of the Miami County Fairground on Thursday evening prior to opening.

The 2020 Miami County Fair was “business as usual” for Junior Fair/FFA participants and their families as livestock was washed, groomed, and fed, ready to take to the show ring.

Kids still enjoyed this years’ fair as they ate fair food and enjoyed each other’s company between shows. and chores.

Doris Beeson, 101 of Elizabeth Township attended the Junior Fair Dairy Show at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday. Beeson has been an active participant and volunteer at the fair for many years. She is pictured with two of her great-grandchildren Michael Bair and Elizabeth Bair.