PIQUA — Vandna Y. Raval, 70, of Piqua, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1950 in Moshi Tanzania, East Africa to the late Rasiklal and Sumanben (Bhatt) Pandya.

She married Yagnesh “Yoga” R. Raval MD July 24, 1971 in East Africa, and he survives.

Other survivors include three children, Nirav (Patricia) Raval of Orlando, Florida, Amee (Gaurav) Jalpota of Delaware, Sunil (Vidhya Viswanathan) Raval of Chicago, Illinois; four grandchildren, Shaan Jalpota, Avhan Jalpota, Elin Raval, Millan Raval; and four siblings, Pratibhadevi Purohit, Kalpana Raval, Paresh Pandya, Rajen Pandya.

Mrs. Raval was a graduate of M. S. University of Baroda, India and earned her MBA degree from Xavier University. She established and managed the successful Vandna Raval Nationwide Insurance Agency in Piqua for many years.

She was a member of the Piqua Country Club, and enjoyed traveling, golf, and gardening.

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and embracing the best of life.

Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private family service will be conducted at another time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Vandna’s name to the Piqua Education Foundation, P. O. Box 201, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, 3130 North Dixie Hwy., Troy, OH 45373.

