Hayner class sign-ups open

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is recently announced fall classes are set to begin Sept. 18, 2020.

Fall class topics include painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, alcohol ink, Cricut, dance — including our most popular ballet and ballroom dance classes — genealogy, computer technology and several classes just for kids.

The Hayner is following the mandates of Governor DeWine and the Miami County Health Department by limiting the number of students to nine per class, cleaning and sanitizing the instruction rooms before each class session, and requiring masks be worn by all when at the Hayner.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.