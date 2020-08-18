Miami County Board of Elections office reopens for walk-in business

MIAMI COUNTY — Two bipartisan staff members of the Miami County Board of Elections have tested negative for COVID-19, allowing the Miami County Board of Elections Office to be reopened for walk-in business. The office was disinfected this past Friday after close of business, and staff will continue to frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

The Miami County Board of Elections will continue to follow CDC and Ohio Department of Health Guidelines, including social distancing in the office, mask wearing, and monitoring for symptoms. All employees have been instructed not to come to work if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

The drop boxes outside of the Miami County Courthouse and in the courthouse lobby will remain available to the public. Voters can place voter registrations, absentee ballot applications, and all other documents for the Board of Elections inside the drop boxes.

Voters can also visit voteohio.gov to update their voter registration, find absentee ballot applications, or sign up to be a poll worker.

Voters with questions can call the office at 937-440-3900 or email Miami@OhioSOS.gov.