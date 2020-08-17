Fair winners

Isabel Eichhorn of Troy and a member of the A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Fryer. She is the daughter of Russel and Rebecca Eichhorn.

Isabel Eichhorn of Troy and a member of the A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Home Grown Meat Pen. She is the daughter of Russel and Rebecca Eichhorn.

Isaac Eichhorn of Troy, and a member of the Cloverbuds: A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Tamworth Gilt. He is the son of Russel and Rebecca Eichhorn.

Colin Tackett of Pleasant Hill, and a member of the Rock N Rabbits 4-H Club, won Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits. He is the son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett.

Karson Bechtel of West Milton and a member of the Hare Raisers 4-H Club, won first place French Lop Doe and Grand Champion French Lop. He is the son of Josh and Emily Bechtel.