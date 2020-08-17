Community supports junior fair efforts

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Junior Fair Board took a challenge from their senior fair board adviser to raise funds to fund their junior fair trophies in full — and the community responded above and beyond their expectations.

Jane Jess, senior fair adviser for the junior fair board, said she challenged the youth to go out and raise the funds last December. As August neared, the youth exceeded their goal and raised more than enough funds to provide junior fair trophies for all categories this year. Jess said she was inspired by the state fair’s rabbit barn’s junior committee who self-funded their trophy projects. She then challenged the Miami County Junior Fair Board to do the same. The junior fair also raises money with business boosters along with the trophy sponsors and ribbons. The funds also pay for the judges for each junior fair show.

Miami County Junior Fair Board President Clint Shellenberger and Vice-President Michael Bair shared how they were both appreciative of the community’s support to fully fund their own fair expenses.

“We had a lot of supporters step up for us this year,” Shellenberger said. “We thought maybe we would get half the funds, but when did our final push and got them all sold, it was a great feeling.”

Bair said, “Our junior fair board worked hard, and we accomplished it together.”

Jess said this year’s junior fair board was “a great group of kids that took over and owned their fair this year.”

