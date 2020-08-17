Braden Dekas, of Troy sets up his calf as he keeps an eye on judge Quinton Keeran, of London, Ohio, during a Saturday beef show at the Miami County Fair.

Miami County Cattleman’s Association “master griller” Michael Hartley of Tipp City grills hamburgers at association booth on Saturday at the Miami County Fair.

Cora Moore, 13, uses a fan keep to herself and her calf cool as they wait to be called to the show ring on Saturday. Moore is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club.

Kyle Sebort, 15, of the Just 4 Fun 4-H Club trims up his goat before Saturday’s show as Rockelle Anderson lends a helping hand.

A barrow munches on a slice of bread at the fair on Sunday.

A young man and his Hereford calf draw a crowd of admirers as they head to the show ring on Sunday afternoon.