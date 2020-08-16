2020 Junior Fair Dog Show Results

MELODY VALLIEU
-

Obedience

Class 1 – Beginner Novice A

1 Lillyan Lay

Obedience

Class 2 – Beginner Novice B

1 Keenan Melton

2 Brylee Yohey

Obedience

Class 3 – Pre-Novice

1 Lexie Williams

2 Gracie LaPointe

Obedience

Class 5 – Novice B

1 Trinity Smith

2 Grace Crow

3 Payten Nitschke

Class 14 – Junior Division A

1 Julianna Alexander

Class 18 – Intermediate Division B

1 Lexie Williams

2 Brylee Yohey

3 Gracie LaPointe

4 Keenan Melton

5 Payten Nitschke

Class 19 – Senior Division B

1 Grace Crow

2 Lillian Alexander

3 Trinity Smith

Class 20 – Rally Novice A

1 Gracie LaPointe

2 Lillyan Lay

3 Keenan Melton

Class 21 – Rally Novice B

1 Lexie Williams

2 Payten Nitschke

3 Brylee Yohey

Class 22 – Rally Intermediate A

1 Lillian Alexander

Class 23 – Rally Intermediate B

1 Trinity Smith

2 Grace Crow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR