Legacy Campaign accepts $100k matching donation

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center’s Legacy Campaign recently accepted a $100,000 matching gift from Troy residents Leib and Barbara Lurie.

The LCC’s $3.8 million building addition project, for which the Legacy Campaign was created, is currently underway, with much of the added building’s framework having been completed.

According to Shane Carter, LCC executive director, the Lurie’s $100,000 has been established as a matching gift fund to enable smaller donations to the campaign to be “matched” at different levels.

Donors under 24 years of age will get a triple match for up to a $100 donation, and donors of any age will get a double match for up to a $99 donation. Donors of any age will also get a one for one match for donations of $100 to $1,000.

“We are so thankful for this as part of an overall multi-phased gift from Leib and Barb,” Carter said. “The thought and planning which they put into this gift is so important and helpful to LCC and its mission, not only for the new building addition but also for the great programs and events we are planning for the new space.”

According to the Lurie’s, the couple’s gift is being made in memory of Leib’s mother, Ellen Lurie, who helped launch what is now the national “Head Start” program and who worked diligently to integrate New York City schools in the 1960s. The Public School 5 building in NYC is named after her.

The Lurie gift is also made in memory of Barb’s father, James Mays, who advocated that literacy is critical to success in life.

Long-time supporters of LCC, Barbara Lurie serves on the Board of LCC as secretary and Leib has volunteered time and professional services to the organization.

The Luries have been successful business entrepreneurs locally, with business creations like One Call Now, the non-profit reading program, Kids Read Now, and the new www.captions.cool program, which encourages turning screen time into reading time.

“The Lincoln Community Center has a huge impact on not only our youth, but also on the whole community,” Barb Lurie said. “Having such a rich resource like LCC has and will continue to enrich lives, build character, and change lives.”

For more information on the Legacy Matching Gift program, contact Shane Carter at Lincoln Community Center, by phone at 937-335-2715, or by email at scarter@lcctroy.com.

To follow the construction progress of the new building addition, and to stay up-to-date on other happenings at LCC, follow Lincoln Community Center on Facebook.