Miami Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Yount shops with Lisa Otis of Covington for gifts for her children during the shop with a cop event at Troy Meijer. The Miami County FOP Lodge 58 and Miami County Victim Witness raised money all year to offer assistance to families touched by violent crime, during the Christmas season. This year, the FOP and MCVW assisted 38 families and a total of 96 children, to make their Christmas more joyful.