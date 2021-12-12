Wrestling Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe, Miami East and Troy wrestling teams competed in the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday.

BELLEFONTAINE — Covington’s high school wrestling team took first place out of nine teams at the Bellefontaine “Jimmy Mac” Invitational on Saturday.

The Buccs were short a few wrestlers, but still managed to have eight wrestlers place in the top four, including six individual champions.

Winning were Carson Taylor (106),Michael Hagen (113), Chase Vanderhorst (132), Aveyen Meek (138), Connor Sindelir (157) and Izaiah Sherman (175).

Taylor was 3-0 with three pins, Hagan was 3-0 with three pins, Vanderhorst was 5-0 with five pins, Meek was 4-0 with four pins, Sindelir was 4-0 with four pins and Sherman was 4-0 with three pins and a tech fall.

Scott Blumenstock (285) was second with a 4-1 record and three pins and Caleb Miller (150) took third with one pin.

Also winning matches and scoring points for the Buccs were Luke Brown (144, 1 pin) and Hayden Barker (220, 2 pins).

Tipp wrestlers

take second

Tippecanoe finished second, Miami East finished fourth and Troy finished seventh.

Winning for Tippecanoe, were Oliver Murry (126), Sean Kelly (144) and Alex Shellhammer (175).

Taking second were Elliot Abrams (113), Noah Schwieterman (120), Payton Bey (132) and Colin Hanrahan (157).

Finishing third were Riley Hull (106) and Cael Liette (165), taking fourth was Gavin Newburg (150) and finishing fifth was Henry Murry (138).

Winning for Miami East were Max Shore (132) and David Davis (165).

Taking second were Chance Rust (144) and Hunter Randall (175) and finishing third was Dustin Winner (285).

Taking fifth were Layton Hughes (144) and Daniel Martin (150).

For Troy, taking third was Lane Obaugh (126).

Finishing fourth were Xavier Poffenbarger (157), Owen Zickafoose (175), Joe Cusick (190) and Kierman Schurr (215).

Taking fifth was Gabe Cusick (175) and taking sixth was Danny Murray (190).

Piqua wrestlers

14th at Edgewood

TRENTON — The Piqua wrestling team finished 14th at the Edgewood Invitational over the weekend.

Finishing third was Max Kaye (138) and taking fourth was Gavin Nelson (132).

Taking fifth was Landen Martin (190).